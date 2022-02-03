













Registration for adult softball league for the 2022 season has begun.

Kenton County Parks & Recreation offers recreational softball in three leagues for adults:

• Monday Men’s Church/Recreational League with 2 Divisions: A(up to 11 teams) & B (up to 11teams)

• Friday Co-Ed (minimum 8 teams; maximum 12 teams)

Registration can be found on the County’s website at https://bit.ly/kcprcatalog.

Teams must register by April 1.

Each team may have as many as 20 players on a roster during regular season. Teams will play under

U.S.S.S.A rules and KCP&R league rules.

Teams will be playing for a league champion team trophy, t-shirts, and tournament seeding. For the tournament, the winning team will receive a team trophy and t-shirts. Not to mention bragging rights for an entire year.

Fees include league administration by KCP&R, regular season round-robin play, a single-elimination

tournament, and one dozen U.S.S.S.A.-approved softballs.

Additional softballs will be available at $50 per dozen.

Fees for the season plus a single-elimination tournament per team will be $250.00 plus $15 tax totaling $265. For a tax-exempt entity, a Sales Tax Certificate must be received to have the tax waived.

Umpire fees are $15 per team, per game and are NOT included in your league fee. Each team will pay the Umpire directly before each game.

Games will be played at Lincoln Ridge, Pioneer, and Middleton-Mills Parks. There will be two games on

fields each night during the regular-season in a true round-robin season. Random pairings will rotate

the schedule so that teams will play approximately the same number of games on each field and

approximately half early (6:15 p.m.) and half late (7:15 p.m.).

There will be a managers meeting on Monday, March 7th at 7 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Works

Administration Building located at 420 Independence Station Road in Independence. Register by March 1 online: https://bit.ly/kcprcatalog

For more information, contact Rhonda Ritzi, Recreation Programs Coordinator at (859) 525-PLAY (7529) or rhonda.ritzi@kentoncounty.org. Learn more online: http://bit.ly/3e2q1wu