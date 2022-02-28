Ky, Ohio governors seek $2billion in federal funds for new companion bridge to Brent Spence without tolls















By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed off on an aggressive plan Monday to pursue up to $2 billion in federal funds to build a new companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge without tolls over the Ohio River to connect Covington and Cincinnati.

Both governors, in a news conference at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, expressed optimism that the money will be available for the project. It calls for not only a new bridge west of the current bridge but improvements to the Brent Spence surrounding its eight-mile interstate corridor

DeWine said the total cost of the project will be about $2.8 billion. State funds will be needed to totally fund the project, he said.

In January, Beshear requested $250 million in the next two-year state budget for major transportation infrastructure goals, including building a new bridge next to the Brent Spence Bridge.

The project is needed not only for Kentucky and Ohio but to serve commerce throughout the eastern United States, the governors said.

Beshear noted that the Brent Spence opened in 1963 to carry about 80,000 vehicles a day but the daily I-75 and I-71 traffic load has reached 160,000 vehicles in recent years. Slowdowns in traffic have been problems.

Jack Marchbanks, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, said the Brent Spence Bridge is a “sturdy structure” but it “is crying out for help.”

Under the plan between the two states, a companion bridge would add much-needed capacity by separating local and through traffic to ease backups.

It also would provide an opportunity to invest in local businesses and a growing workforce by improving safety and travel along the national corridor for commerce and freight.

The request for the federal funding will be made to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The dollars are available through part of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill President Biden, which includes about $39 billion for bridge projects.

Govs. Beshear and DeWine signed a memorandum of understanding Monday to confirm their states’ intention to work together on the bridge project. It also directs Marchbanks and Kentucky Secretary Jim Gray to begin preparations for construction. A more detailed interstate agreement is to be signed later this year.

Gray said the hope is for the two states to submit their request for federal dollars within the next four months.

Marchbanks said it could take five years to complete the entire project.

Beshear said he wants quick action on securing the money for the project, hoping to break ground on it next year.

“With today’s signing, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the State of Ohio are aligning our efforts to make this project a reality,” said Beshear.

“This memorandum spells out our obligations and positions us to quickly apply for these federal dollars, which will allow us not only to build this new bridge, but to do it without tolls. And just as important: This project shows what we in government can do when we embrace cooperation and progress and simply do what is best for our people.”

DeWine said, “For decades, the backups on the Brent Spence Bridge have frustrated drivers, hindered economic development and slowed supply chain deliveries.

“Today, a solution is in reach, and we are committed to aggressively working together to secure this funding to help us fix this transportation nightmare once and for all,” said Gov. DeWine.

“Not only will this project improve quality of life for drivers in Ohio and Kentucky, but keeping this major transportation network open and moving will also have a significant positive impact on our national economy and national security.”

The two states have been planning the project for nearly two decades, making it nearly shovel-ready once the money is in place. They will apply for the federal dollars once the U.S. Department of Transportation releases application guidance.

If federal funding is granted, both states have agreed to contribute any required matching funds.

Beshear and Gray stressed that the Brent Spence Bridge is safe and structurally sound and will continue to serve as a critical transportation need for decades to come.

They noted that extensive repair work on the bridge has improved it after a crash on it in November 2020 caused a fire.

The big step now is securing the federal dollars.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky supports the project.

In a statement, McConnell said, “I’m glad Kentucky and Ohio’s governors are taking this important step today to make sure this project gets done. I was proud to support last year’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure deal because I know the vast, positive impact it will have on our state and economy.

“Already, Kentucky is slated to receive more than $5 billion in federal funds to improve our roads, bridges, river ports, railways, broadband and more. The bill also created several competitive grant programs for which states like Kentucky and Ohio can apply to help address major projects like the Brent Spence Bridge.”

Kentucky’s other U.S. senator, Rand Paul, voted last year against the infrastructure bill, contending that it would increase inflation.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said, “Today’s announcement is great news for Cincinnati, as well as the larger region, and it brings us one step closer to a new companion bridge, which will ease traffic along the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor.



“Ohio’s transportation needs were a top priority for me during negotiations for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has helped pave the way for today’s memorandum of understanding signing. I will continue to work with state and federal partners to ensure this project comes to fruition.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said he was “proud that after decades of neglect and empty promises, we are finally on the verge of building a new companion bridge to the Brent Spence, because of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“I wrote the Bridge Investment Act with Brent Spence in mind, a nationally-significant crossing that is vital to Ohio’s economic future. Today’s announcement is an important step toward creating new jobs and making Ohio and our country more competitive.

“I congratulate Govs. DeWine and Beshear and transportation leaders in both states for moving this critical project forward under the infrastructure law. My focus over the coming months will be working with President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to help Ohio and Kentucky receive the largest possible grant for the new bridge.”

The signing Monday by the two governors attracted state and local officials from both states.