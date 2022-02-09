Kona Ice’s ‘konvention’ to bring $1million impact to NKY, shirt(s) off their backs for Fairhaven Missions















Kona Ice is coming together again. The brand returns to its annual Kona Konvention after a year off in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing more than 1,000 franchisees, managers and strong collection of vendor partners together once again in Northern Kentucky, starting today.

“There’s nothing like bringing the Kona Ice family back together, but we’re especially excited after missing last year’s konvention,” said Tony Lamb, founder and CEO of Florence-based Kona Ice. “The annual convention allows us to celebrate the milestones we’ve reached together, while also providing us the opportunity to make a positive impact in Northern Kentucky.

“Our Konvention will make a $1 million impact on the community, spiking business at local restaurants, hotels, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Cincinnati Hard Rock Casino, Covington’s Fairhaven Missions Homeless Shelter and more.”

Themed “Kona Kruise,” the 2022 Konvention will be filled with new learning opportunities for Kona franchisees to drive business, grow community relationships and advance business goals, all set against the backdrop of a highly inspiring and entertaining environment.

To top it off, the ‘Shirt Off Our Back’ project will be making its return.

The franchisee-led initiative was founded on the brand’s foundational principles, which includes giveback.

Kona Ice franchisees bring gently used clothing to the Konvention to fill trailers and donate to Fairhaven Missions Homeless Shelter in Covington. In addition, prior to Konvention, the franchisees hosted a Penguin Migration T-shirt fundraiser and all proceeds collected from the fundraiser will be donated to Fairhaven.

With its ongoing dedication to making a difference in local communities, Kona announced it has reached a monumental 1,400 trucks nationwide in 49 states and has given back $100 million in total donations since its founding in 2007. The brand will also be celebrating its 15th anniversary in June.

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice offers its distinctive blend of entertainment and gourmet frozen treats across 49 states. The new year brings new opportunities for entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a Kona Ice franchise to invest $127,750 – $151,550, which includes working capital and a typical franchise fee of $20,000.

To learn more about Kona Ice, visit: www.Kona-Ice.com.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit: www.ownakona.com.

