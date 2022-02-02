Kohlhepp family establishes endowment fund for Covington Latin School, largest in school’s history















Covington Latin School recently received the largest endowment matching gift in the school’s history.

The Clifford E. Kohlhepp Covington Latin School Endowment Fund, announced January 31 at the school’s Benefactors Appreciation Celebration, was established to honor the late Clifford E. Kohlhepp, a 1933 graduate of Covington Latin School. Kohlhepp’s six sons, Bill (CLS ’57), Bob (CLS ’59), Jerry (CLS ’62), Tom (CLS ’66), Jim (CCH ’69), Joe (CCH ’72), and grandson, Gary (CLS ’83), established the $2.5 million fund.

The Fund will match dollar for dollar all contributions along with any annual appeal gifts raised in excess of $200,000 in each fiscal year. The matching challenge will be in effect for 5 years ending December 31, 2026. Once fully realized, The Kohlhepp Endowment Fund will total $5 million.

Clifford Kohlhepp, who passed away in 1993, was a strong advocate of the Covington Latin School throughout his lifetime. In addition to founding his own accounting firm in 1947, Kohlhepp was also board chairman of the Greater Cincinnati Airport Board from 1968-73, during which he lead the board to complete negotiations with the airlines for a major expansion in 1971. Kohlhepp also served on the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky Board and assisted in the completion of the construction of the Madison Pike Bus Terminal. He was active in several professional accounting associations and charities throughout his lifetime.

The endowment fund creates a lasting impact on the Covington Latin School, ensuring financial aid for any student who scholastically qualifies for entrance into CLS but lacks the financial means to afford tuition and fees.

“Covington Latin School has been blessed with gifted students from diverse backgrounds,” said Amy Darpel, the school’s director of advancement. “Our mission, from our founding, has been to never turn away a deserving student regardless of their financial situation. The impact of this gift will be transformational in the lives of students across the tristate area.”

“On behalf of the entire Covington Latin School community, I would like to extend our richest thanks for the Kohlhepp family’s transformational gift in honor of their father, Clifford E. Kohlhepp,” said Covington Latin School Headmaster Dr. John Kennedy. “Their recognition of the impact of their family’s education at CLS and their intention to give that education to the next generation of Covington Latin School students shows their appreciation of the values and discipline learned while at Covington Latin School.”

Founded in 1923, Covington Latin School offers a Catholic, coeducational, accelerated, classical curriculum designed to allow bright students to move at a pace and complexity that best suits their academic needs. Those interested in making a gift to The Clifford E. Kohlhepp Covington Latin School Endowment Fund are invited to visit covingtonlatin.org or contact the school at advancement@covingtonlatin.org.

From Covington Latin School