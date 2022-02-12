Kentucky Retired Teachers Association donates $54,000 to victims of Western Kentucky tornados















The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association (KRTA) and its members have donated $53,000 to the people and communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes that cut a destructive path through Western Kentucky on Dec. 10.

A $36,000 check to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund* was recently presented to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman by KRTA Executive Director Tim Abrams and other members of KRTA leadership.

“The only thing that matched the destruction brought by the tornadoes was Team Kentucky’s response,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “We are thankful for the KRTA and its members and this generous donation.”

“The KRTA and its members were shocked and heartbroken by the devastating loss of life and property from the deadly tornadoes that struck our state in early December,” Abrams said. “We are an organization that is committed to serving our communities and retired educators, and we want to do our part to support the tornado relief efforts.”

Another $18,000 was contributed from the KRTA Foundation. KRTA leaders recently traveled to Western Kentucky to present $1,000 to retired teachers who lost their homes during the storm.

“The KRTA Foundation’s mission is to give financial assistance to KRTA members in an effort to uplift their quality of life when a need or emergency impedes them,” Abrams said. “Our prayers will continue for the people of Western Kentucky as they continue to recover from the devastation.”

Jeff Hill, president of the local retired teacher’s association in Mayfield and Graves County – among the communities hardest hit by the storm – said the KRTA Foundation’s contributions to individual teachers provided tremendous assistance to those who needed help.

“We have so many people misplaced, and to have such a genuine concern for our retired teachers and their families is truly inspiring and greatly appreciated,” said Hill, who retired from the Mayfield Independent School District.

Executive Director Abrams was joined by KRTA’s Deputy Executive Director Greg Roush, President William Kelley, President-Elect Golden Hale and Vice President Steve Gillespie in presenting the contributions to Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Kentucky Retired Teachers Association