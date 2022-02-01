Kentucky Career Center hosting hiring events every day through Feb. 28 as part of Job a Day campaign















The Kentucky Career Center’s Covington office has partnered with 14 regional businesses to connect job-seekers to entry-level and professional opportunities with employers this February for their Job a Day campaign.

A different employer will table at KCC located at 1324 Madison Ave in Covington from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday-Thursday through Feb. 28. Candidates of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to come with resumes prepared for on-site interviews or to fill out applications.

“Northern Kentucky employers are hiring in large numbers,” said Correy Eimer, KCC operator. “There are many high-quality jobs available in our region. In fact, there are an average of 4,500 Northern Kentucky job opportunities posted each month. Offering this type of event, in which we bring in a different employer every day, provides job-seekers access to an array of different types of career opportunities.”

As Northern Kentucky’s largest regional workforce resource, the event is central to KCC’s mission in preparing and connecting qualified job-seekers to the hiring needs of regional employers. Job a Day is free, open to the public and no registration is required. Call 859-292-6666 or visit KCC’s Facebook page for more details and announcements.

Participating employers include ABM Industries, Belflex Staffing, Crown Services Inc, Darling Ingredients, Dominos SCC, FedEx Ground, Flexible Staffing, Graeter’s Ice Cream Company, Hollywood Casino – Lawrenceburg, Home Instead Senior Care, Menzies Aviation, Phoenix Services, Schneider and ZF Wabco.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Masks required.

