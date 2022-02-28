Kenton County recognizes attorney Mark Guilfoyle with Pioneer Award for service to the community















Kenton County recognized 2021 Pioneer Award honoree Mark Guilfoyle for his outstanding commitment to the community.

Mark Guilfoyle currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he serves as Incoming Chair for the Kentucky Workforce Center and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America. In the past, he served on the Board of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the advisory board of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the Northern Kentucky University Foundation Board of Trustees, and the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education.

Mark Guilfoyle was Chair of the Catholic Charities Board, an organization that provides child and family services, counseling, housing options for homeless families, and community outreach such as the Parish Kitchen and the jail ministry. Through Guilfoyle’s leadership, thousands of Northern Kentucky children have been given the opportunity to succeed educationally at Catholic schools.

Mark Guilfoyle has been awarded the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice award by Pope Francis for his leadership in the Diocese of Covington. In addition, Guilfoyle received the Bishop William A. Hughes Award for community leadership, the Walter R. Dunlevy Frontiersman Award, and the Marcella Strategier Angel of Hope Award.

He is a partner at the DBL Law firm.

The Kenton County Pioneer Award honors living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

The Kenton County Ethics Commission reviews nominations, identifies four deserving individuals, and forwards their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

The 2021 Kenton County Pioneer Award honorees are Wilbert Ziegler, Ray Hebert, Ken Harper, and Mark Guilfoyle. Past Pioneer Award recipients include Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Parker Willman, Ed Schroeder, Jim Claypool, Mary Hulefeld, Rick Hulefeld, John Salyers, Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson.