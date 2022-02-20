Kenton County Public Library-Covington to host KY Science Center’s traveling Science in Play exhibit















Kentucky Science Center‘s traveling exhibit Science in Play2Go is coming to Kentucky’s libraries. A miniature version of KSC’s signature Science in Play exhibit will open in Kenton County Public Library’s Covington Branch on March 5.

Designed specifically for children ages 8 and under, SIP2Go is built around the twin concepts of open-ended play and “loose parts” – materials that can be reimagined in countless ways – allowing children to naturally develop 21st century learning and STEAM skills.

SIP2Go is provided free of charge to communities and participating libraries thanks to the support and partnership of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA).

The traveling exhibit is open to the community during normal library hours. Field trips and group visits to SIP2Go are encouraged; groups, including schools and local community centers, may contact the library directly to arrange a visit. SIP2Go is designed to serve as a resource to the community, providing at-home activities for parents and caregivers to Do Science with children and tools to help facilitate early-childhood learning.

In its first four years of operation, Science in Play2Go welcomed over 152,000 visitors with residencies in 14 Kentucky counties: Bath, Boone, Boyle, Johnson, Laurel, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Trimble, Warren, and Woodford.

During the pandemic when many county libraries were closed to the public, SIP2Go transitioned into Kentucky malls, with locations in Louisville’s Mall St. Matthews and Bowling Green’s Greenwood Mall.

The SIP2Go opening in Kenton County marks the exhibit’s return to libraries, with additional residencies planned for later in 2022.

The elements of the exhibit present in Kenton County – including creating your own rollercoaster, engineering with big blocks in Build Your World, or visiting the Shapes and Stuff Store – encourage open-ended thought, collaboration, and creativity – fundamental skills that provide the foundation for future learning.

SIP2Go’s impact is clear. Surveys conducted in the travelling exhibit’s first year found that an average of 81% of parents and caregivers report “feeling more confident in my ability to nurture my child’s science learning” after visiting SIP2Go; 91% believe that SIP2Go helps them “think of new ways to encourage learning at home”; and 90% report it helps them “extend learning by asking my child questions and encourage new skills.”

Kenton County Public Library – Covington Branch is located at 502 Scott Boulevard. The library’s Science in Play 2Go experience is available through May 28.

For more information, please visit the Kenton County Public Library website at kentonlibrary.org or call 859-962-4000.