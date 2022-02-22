Kenton County fifth grader Grace Bene among winners of KY Saves Week piggy bank design contest















Grace Bene, a Kenton County 5th grader, was among the winners of the Piggy Bank Design Contest sponsored by the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service promoting Kentucky Saves Week.

Kentucky Saves Week is this week. It encourages Kentuckians, regardless of age, to start or increase their personal savings and to reduce their debt.

One of the most important things people can do is plan for their financial future. The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service has educated young people about ways to save money and become financially savvy through its Piggy Bank Design Contest.

“The contest is a creative way for youth to begin learning financial literacy skills,” said Nichole Huff, assistant professor and extension specialist in family and consumer sciences “It not only helps them understand the importance of saving, but it also shows them that learning about money can be fun. This is one of the many ways Cooperative Extension promotes the development of a healthy financial lifestyle.”

The contest was open to all Kentucky school-aged youth and encouraged participants to design and decorate their own piggy bank. The competition not only let students engage their creative side, it helped them set personal savings goals.

Participants presented their banks to county extension offices for judging. Extension staff chose county winners to advance to the area competition. Each area chose winning piggy banks.

The winning piggy bank designs are currently on display at the Kentucky State Capitol and will remain there through March.



Winners are:

Evan McCuiston, Marshall County, fourth grade

Brady Blackburn, Caldwell County, third grade

Ginger Logsdon, Meade County, fifth grade

Payton Etheridge, Allen County, 12th grade

Mackenzie Howard, Mercer County, second grade

Jillian Reichert, Oldham County, third grade

Grace Bene, Kenton County, fifth grade

Montana Villela, Russell County, fifth grade

Addison Cornett, Clay County, fifth grade

Taylor Akers, Pike County, ninth grade

Madison Tompkins, Carter County, third grade