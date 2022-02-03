Kelly Elementary 5th grader Maddie Pidgeon is area’s first Gifted Education Distinguished Student winner















Kelly Elementary student Madison Pidgeon became the 23rd Kentucky Distinguished student.

It’s a first for the Northern Kentucky region.

Maddie Pidgeon, a 5th grader, began her journey as a Distinguished Student by baking and decorating cupcakes.

Her most significant project has been Eli’s Cupcake Cart where she baked more than 200 cupcakes, sold them, and used the proceeds to help a classmate and other children with bone cancer.

She continues to make her delicious treats for teachers and community members in need.

She plans to use her passion to go to culinary school so she can turn frowns upside down.

She will receive a College Entity Account from the Kentucky Education Savings Plan Trust (KESPT) and a Certificate of Excellence.