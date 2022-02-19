KBE seeking nominations for 2022 David Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy















The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy.

The award, named for former board chairman David Karem, is given in the spring of each year to state policymakers, education leaders or citizens who have made notable, state-level contributions to the improvement of Kentucky’s public education system.

Criteria for the award includes demonstrated leadership in policy development, passage or implementation resulting in increased educational opportunities for students; improved educational, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students; or increased capacity of teachers or school staff to better meet the academic, social or emotional needs of Kentucky students.

Karem served on the KBE from 2009 through 2016 before joining the board again in December 2019 through April 2020. He served for 33 years in the Kentucky State Senate and as chair of the Senate Education Committee. During his tenure in the Kentucky General Assembly, Karem championed the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA) and led the efforts for the 4% school tax levy by school districts.

Nominations are open through March 18 and can be submitted online.

Kentucky Board of Education