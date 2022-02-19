John G. Carlisle tasting event March 3 to celebrate 125th anniversary of Bottled-in Bond Act















Whiskey fans from across the Tri-State are invited to attend the John G. Carlisle Bottled-in-Bond (BIB) Competition and Celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at Smoke Justis in Covington. The inaugural event escorts guests through a four-course tasting menu from Smoke Justis and blind-pour guided tasting of four of the best BIB whiskey varietals in the country. Attendees will also crown the best BIB and award it with the John G. Carlisle Award.

The date celebrates both the 125th anniversary of the passage of the BIB Act and the influence Covingtonian John G. Carlisle had on pushing the act through Congress. Prior to the passing of the Act in 1897, much of the whiskey being produced nationwide often included harmful additives like iodine, tobacco and even paint thinner. The Act established stringent standards and an authentication process to uphold the quality of whiskey-making in America.

Participating BIB distillers are required to put their products into federally bonded warehouses for at least four years and bottle at 100 proof (50% alcohol by volume). Additionally, owners must stipulate on the labels of their bottles where the whiskey is distilled and where it was bottled, if not at the same location of where it’s distilled.

“We’re excited to launch this competition and celebration to commemorate one of Kentucky’s signature industries, bourbon and whiskey,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO, meetNKY. “Bottled-in-Bond has been synonymous with quality for 125 years and distillers who agree to these standards make a clear commitment to quality. Because Northern Kentucky is the birthplace of these standards, it only seemed fitting to host this inaugural event here to honor the benchmark for quality that was set for the entire nation right here in the Commonwealth.”

The evening kicks off with a welcome drink, short education on BIB and John G. Carlisle and then moves into the four-course tasting menu paired with a guided BIB tasting. The tasting menu will feature a smoked onion and cheddar flatbread, peanut mole carnitas taco with cilantro lime slaw, Sriracha honey smoked chicken lettuce wrap with blue cheese and crispy sweet potato straws and concludes with a dark chocolate panna cotta with smoked pecan caramel. Tickets are $40 per person and limited in quantity.

In 2019, meetNKY partnered with the NKY Chamber of Commerce to create events focused on highlighting elements of Kentucky that gives the state and region an “edge.” The Kentucky’s Edge events continue to evolve and grow after the pandemic. The launch of this inaugural event celebrates the best of Kentucky whiskey and the “edge” we have in that industry globally.

“I’m enthusiastic about the growth and opportunities that I know will come out of the Kentucky’s Edge events,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We know we have a big edge in NKY with our fantastic quality of life and unparalleled growth. The BIB event is a great addition, and a super celebration of the impact John G. Carlisle continues to have on the spirit industry.”

The event takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at Smoke Justis at 302 Court St. in Covington. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit meetNKY’s website or Eventbrite here.

meetNKY