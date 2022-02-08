Izzy’s taking ‘smaller’ approach with new 5th location on Mall Road Florence — except for the Reuben















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Bigger isn’t better.

At least that’s what John Geisen believes.

The President and CEO of Izzy’s Famous corned beef was behind the counter of his newest location – the fifth in the chain – located at 7165 Mall Road.

“We’re following a new prototype,” said Geisen who joined the then-Kadetz-family business in 1982. “A smaller building and more carry-out business.”

The new location, which features radiant heat in the ceiling, outdoor TVs and expanded parking has everything smaller.

Except the famous Reuben.

“We went from a 2,800-3,000-square foot building to about 1,800,” Geisen said. “Since the pandemic we’ve noticed a heavy increase in carry-out. We just needed to look younger.”

Geisen claims his Saturday opening went better than expected.

“It was,” he gleamed,” better than any opening we’ve done.”

The carry-out numbers weren’t just a hunch.

“We took a good hard look at our Red Bank Road store,” Geisen said. “Just about 60% of that business is carry-out and drive-through.”

The Red Bank location has been operating for 12 years.

And Izzy’s Famous Corned Beef just turned a young 120 years old.

“We have a new, modern building, with more visibility to Mall Road,” he said. “Add to that our own parking and outdoor dining as well as a drive-through.”

In 1901 David Kadetz opened a delicatessen at Sixth and Vine Streets in downtown Cincinnati – the first kosher deli west of the Alleghenies.

In October 1909 he married Sarah Gordon, like David, a Russian émigré.

On October 18, 1913 Sarah gave birth to Isadore “Izzy” Kadetz in the family’s apartment above the restaurant.

The restaurant was moved to 637 Central Avenue, Cincinnati in the early 1920s.

Small by modern standards, the deli had 36 table-seats and 11 counter positions.

It was kosher, and word spread of its famous corned beef, sauerkraut, dill pickles, matzo ball soup, cabbage soup, barley soup, and potato pancakes.

They also sold cigars.

The new Izzy’s design was created by Cincinnati architect MSA Design—and as Geisen said: “It’s an opportunity to look at things in a different way.”

For John Geisen and Izzy’s Famous Corned Beef – well, they may 120 years old – but they’re just getting started.