ION Center to collect grocery items at NKY Kroger stores Feb 12. as part of annual Shop & Share event















The Ion Center For Violence Prevention, formerly Women’s Crisis Center, has announced its participation in the 13th annual Shop & Share event.

On Saturday, February 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., shoppers at Northern Kentucky and Buffalo Trace Kroger locations will be greeted by an Ion Center representative and handed a wish list as they head into the store. Customers are asked to choose one or more of the simple grocery items from the list, purchase it, and leave it with Ion Center representatives as they walk out.

All donated items will be used to stock the pantry shelves of the Ion Center’s two area shelters for individuals and families fleeing domestic violence.

Over the past ten years, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised for the 15 domestic violence shelter programs that make up the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. All donations directly help domestic violence programs provide life-saving shelter and supportive services to the women, men, and children in Kentucky who seek crisis intervention as well as assistance in rebuilding their lives after abuse.

In 2021, The Ion Center provided 12,357 safe bed nights for individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse. They also served 37,071 meals and provided 7,533 hours of counseling.

At The Ion Center, a survivor is never responsible for the cost of their healing. On top of sheltering individuals and families fleeing domestic or partner violence, The Ion Center provides other services including three meals a day, a 24-hour call/text hotline, hospital accompaniment, legal advocacy, safety planning, and more. Programs such as Shop & Share make it possible for agencies across the state to provide these types of services to the people who need them most.

“I am so grateful to be part of a region that cares about people who are impacted by violence,” said Christy Burch, The Ion Center’s CEO. “We know we can measurably reduce the number of people hurt by violence, but we need everyone’s help. The importance of an event like Shop & Share cannot be overstated. This literally fills the shelves of our shelters’ pantries for the entire year so we are able to focus on other things. It’s really a remarkable day.”

Learn more about Shop & Share and get a copy of the wishlist at ioncenter.org.

The ION Center for Violence Prevention