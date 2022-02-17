In March, juniors in Kentucky public high schools take ACT free, a step in college admission process















In March, juniors in Kentucky’s public high schools will take the ACT as part of the state’s academic accountability and equity efforts.

“Many colleges use a student’s ACT score to help make decisions about admissions and financial aid,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Each year, Kentucky provides its public high school juniors an opportunity to take the ACT exam at no cost. This test can give them a sense of how prepared they are for education after high school should they choose to go that route. I urge students to take full advantage of this free offering and do their best when they get this chance in March.”

These tips from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) may help students improve their performance on the test:

• Most of the ACT is based on reading. The more you read, the better you’ll do.

• Take advantage of any free ACT prep courses offered by your school or by local colleges and libraries.

• Take practice tests online or buy practice tests for use at home.

• Familiarize yourself with the various sections of the test, as well as testing directions.

• Get plenty of rest the night before the test and eat a good breakfast that morning.

• Take No. 2 pencils and a calculator if your school doesn’t provide them.

• Answer the easy questions first and then come back to the harder questions.

• Guess if you don’t know the answer. Guessing won’t hurt your score.

