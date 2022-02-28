How ‘retirement’ looks to Dave Meyer — just more opportunities to keep busy and serve others















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Dave Meyer claims he’s retired.

Don’t believe him.

Sure, he taught in Covington schools (Third District and Glenn O. Swing Schools) until 1984. And continued teaching at A.M. Yealey Elementary in Boone County until 2001. That’s when he said he retired.

For the first time.

“I have to keep busy, and at the same time love aiding others,” the 1970 graduate of Holy Cross High School, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Help is an understatement.

It’s more like being a lifesaver.

Meyer was named President of the Covington Rotary Club in 1971 – and immediately elected to have The Greatest Charity Auction.

“Our plan,” he said, “was to split the proceeds 50/50 with the Point/Arc – the non-profit Covington agency that aids those with I/DD – intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The Point/Arc received in excess of $25,000 from the auction.

The “retired” Dave Meyer was far from finished.

“In an effort to continue the relationship between these two 501c3 charities,” he said. “I’m planning to provide membership for The Point/Arc in the Covington Rotary, so that both charities can promote the causes of both.”

The Northern Kentucky University grad also serves as Board President for The Point/Arc.

As for the Covington Rotary, it is the desire of that group to actively promote the causes for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well, and encourage moral support from The Point/Arc for community outreach supported by the Covington Rotary Club.

Want more?

The Covington Rotary Club and the Covington Rotary Foundation, Inc., in unison, actively promoted outreach and donations for the victims of the Western Kentucky tornado victims in December, 2021.

“We raised approximately $25,000 for outreach care for those people,” Meyer said. “About $5,000 was used for the purchase of generators, extension cords, batteries, flashlights and other necessary equipment for the people of Western Kentucky. Another $20,000 was donated to Habitat for Humanity in their outreach activity in rebuilding their homes.”

In fact, Meyer and Gil and Brenda Fauber – all members of the Covington Rotary Club – traveled to Western Kentucky to deliver the perishables to those in need.

“Additional funds will be raised to purchase the necessary building equipment to repair pinpointed homes in that area,” he said.

As chair of both the Covington Rotary Foundation Inc. and The Point/Arc, Dave Meyer’s desire is to use the name recognition of both these venerable charities to put boots on the ground in Western Kentucky to finish the job.

“Raising funds is important,” Meyer said, “but we must put our love into action as well.”

It’s been over two months since the disaster in Western Kentucky and Meyer feels that news has been placed on the “back burner.”

“I want it pushed back to the forefront,” he said. “I want people’s lives restored to some sense of normalcy by returning their homes to them.”

It’s a pretty big undertaking for anyone.

Especially for someone who is retired.

All donations, which are tax deductible, can be made out to:

The Covington Rotary Foundation

Nancy Keathley

1885 Dixie Highway, suite 330

Ft. Wright, KY. 41011

You can message Dave Meyer at dmeyer2@fuse.net if you would like to go with Dave to work in these homes.