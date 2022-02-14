Horizon Community Funds and Fort Thomas Education Foundation team up for new fund















Horizon Community Funds has partnered with the Fort Thomas Education Foundation (FTEF) to establish a nonprofit fund and provide supporters of FTEF with a new way to give.

“The Fort Thomas Education Foundation is an essential advocate for the students and teachers of Fort Thomas schools,” said Nancy Grayson, President of Horizon Community Funds. “Having just celebrated 20 years since its inception, the foundation is a staple in the community, and we look forward to helping support their continued momentum with the establishment of this fund.”

The Fort Thomas Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The mission of FTEF is to support the educational excellence of the public schools of Fort Thomas, Kentucky. FTEF helps to provide funds beyond the operating budget for educational programs and activities for students and staff. FTEF funds may be used to facilitate student academic and skill development, recognize outstanding student and staff excellence, provide equipment and capital needs, and expand community resources through the active involvement of individuals, businesses, and civic organizations.

“We know that community partnerships are integral to our success and are excited to work with Horizon Community Funds as we continue our mission of enhancing educational excellence for students in the Fort Thomas Independent Schools,” said Dustin Buecker, Chair of FTEF Board of Directors.

“We are eager to partner with Horizon Community Funds to expand our donor reach and know we will benefit from their knowledge and resources as we continue our support of Fort Thomas schools and students,” said Amy Shaffer, Executive Director of FTEF.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.