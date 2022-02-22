Governor says COVID-19 cases continue to decline, although hospitalizations are high















Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. Though the spread of the virus remains high statewide, several counties are no longer in the highest category of disease incidence.

The Governor said if Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, he plans to update guidance by March 14.

“The top line on COVID is, cases continue to fall at a good rate. Our positivity rate continues to fall. Hospitalizations, ICU numbers and ventilator usage are all declining. Deaths are still staying fairly high, but we hope deaths will follow the rest of the trends shortly,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are now below the delta variant’s peak. We are heading in the right direction and at a good pace.”



COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,877,881

Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,069,243

Feb. 19, Cases: 3,564

Feb. 19, Deaths: 32

Feb. 20, Cases: 1,422

Feb. 20, Deaths: 29

New Cases Today: 969

New Deaths: 21

Today’s Positivity Rate: 12.74%

Current Hospitalizations: 1,333

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 270

Currently on Ventilators: 141

During the week ending Feb. 20, 25,173 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 13.10%. The percent of PCR tests that are positive for COVID-19 continue to steadily decline.

On Monday, Boone County reported 24 new cases, Kenton County 20, and Campbell County 19.

The number of patients currently in the hospital or in intensive care for COVID-19 is also declining steadily, however a large number of Kentuckians still remain hospitalized or in need of critical care.

All three NKY counties are out of the red zone: