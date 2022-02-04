Gov. Beshear says state of emergency remains in effect and travel conditions are dangerous















Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the state response to the winter weather system that has prompted the issuance of ice storm and winter storm warnings, as well as a winter weather advisory for all of Kentucky into Friday.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference at the Capitol, the governor noted that although the latest forecasts have lowered snow and ice totals in some areas, the state of emergency he declared on Wednesday remains in effect.

“I want to be clear,” he said, “this is still a severe weather event that can cause significant harm to Kentuckians, if we are not careful. The number one message is stay off the roadways, if possible.”

He says dangerous travel conditions are expected into Friday prompting a second straight day that he will close state government offices. The General Assembly also announced that they will not be in session today.

While many Kentuckians remember ice storms of 2003 in Lexington and 2009 statewide, Beshear says this will not be on the scale of those winter weather events.

“2009 was one of the worst we have ever seen, but it will still be very dangerous, and we need people to respond accordingly.”

With the possibility of widespread power outages, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said there are more than two dozen warming stations available across the state.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said snow removal crews took advantage of the lull between storms to re-stock salt and other materials, as well as to get equipment ready.

“More than 1,500 pieces of equipment are active, as are more than 2,000 Department of Highways employees.”

With the state of emergency, Kentucky’s anti-price gouging laws are in effect, and will be enforced by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

“We’ve activated our online price-gouging form to enable Kentuckians to easily report instances of suspected price gouging related to the forecasted snow and ice storms,” Cameron said. “Our goal is to protect Kentuckians from predatory pricing that may arise due to inclement weather. Report price gouging immediately by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.”

John Gordon, who heads the National Weather Service Louisville office, says there will be issues even after the storm passes.

“Friday night is not a good night, very cold and icy with single-digit temperatures, and I would not be surprised to see some Saturday morning lows at 2 or 3 degrees below zero.”

Gordon adds temperatures in most of Kentucky will not go above freezing until Sunday.

District 6 has had Snowfighters tackling the wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain. The message is the same: avoid travel if possible. They plan to work through Friday and the end of the storm.

District 6 has 21,000 tons of sale stored in domes at state maintenance facilities as well as 76,000 gallons of brine and 36,000 gallons of calcium chloride. They have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in Boone, Campbell, Kenton and eight other surrounding counties.