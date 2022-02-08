Gov. Beshear reports decrease in COVID cases — but high death numbers; guidance for Super Bowl















Gov. Andy Beshear said that there has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases, however deaths remain high.

“For the most part we have good news. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

The Governor added, “This is still the fifth-highest week in our entire COVID experience. So while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. We ask people to be careful in the next couple weeks. Next month we may see really serious reductions which might get us to a place we can all be really excited about.”

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,862,756

Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,044,257

Feb. 5, Cases: 4,816

Feb. 5, Deaths: 33

Feb. 6, Cases: 3,696

Feb. 6, Deaths: 31

New Cases Today: 3,835

New Deaths: 29

Today’s Positivity Rate: 23.51%

Current Hospitalizations: 2,124

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 414

Currently on Ventilators: 207

During the week ending Feb. 6, 46,639 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 23.95%.

The Governor reviewed a slide from the CDC and said that the use of face masks or respirators is recommended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces lowers the odds of testing positive for COVID-19.

The Governor said that Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months up to 5 years. The FDA’s advisory committee will meet February 15 to discuss the submission.

Super Bowl Guidance

The Governor provided tips to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday safely. Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to:

• Stay home if sick;

• Require attendees to be vaccinated and boosted;

• Get tested that day, or as close as possible;

• Wear masks if everyone is not vaccinated; and

• Maintain a smaller attendance size.