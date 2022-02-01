Gov. Beshear reports COVID cases, positivity rate both trending downward — precautions still called for















Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate are both trending downward.

“Last week, for the first time in a while, we had fewer new COVID-19 cases than the week before,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also down. What we hope we are seeing is the beginning of the downward slope in omicron cases. But last week was still the second-highest number of cases that we’ve ever had. We need to keep getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and wearing masks indoors, but the trajectory on cases is now going in the right direction.”

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,845,828

Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,029,065

Jan. 29, Cases: 9,144

Jan. 29, Deaths: 31

Jan. 30, Cases: 5,821

Jan. 30, Deaths: 25

New Cases Today: 4,950

New Deaths: 14

Today’s Positivity Rate: 28.49%

Current Hospitalizations: 2,413

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 454

Currently on Ventilators: 232

Kenton County reported 161 new cases today, Boone County reported 124 and Campbell County reported 98.

During the week ending Jan. 30, 74,376 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 28.97%.

All Kentucky’s 120 counties are still in the red zone.