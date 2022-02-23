Former NKY assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jordan Morgan killed in apparent home invasion















By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter



Jordan Morgan, a former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties, was killed early Tuesday morning at the Madison County home of her father, a former state representative.

Kentucky State Police said the shooting occurred in an apparent home invasion at 1226 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond. Police received a call about the shooting shortly after 4:30 a.m.

They said two people were shot and one person who lived in the home was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the initial investigation “indicates an armed suspect entered the home just prior to 4:30 a.m., at which time shots were fired, killing a female inside. Gunshots were then exchanged between the homeowner and intruder.

“As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released. The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting.”

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison confirmed Tuesday night that the person killed was Jordan Morgan.

He said an autopsy was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday in Frankfort.

The large home where the shooting occurred is owned by Morgan’s father, former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, a Richmond Republican and liquor store owner. He was a member of the state House from January 2017 to January 2019, and was an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020 against Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell.

Jordan Morgan worked in the communications office for former Gov. Matt Bevin after working in his 2015 campaign for governor.

She left her state Capitol job to be an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties, beginning July 1, 2017. The Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council said she left that job on July 31, 2018.

According to her LinkedIn page, Morgan was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association in 2015 and that as a Northern Kentucky prosecutor was a member of the Boone and Gallatin Drug Court Committee and Northern Kentucky Human Trafficking Task Force.

Boone Commonwealth’s Attorney Louis D. Kelly confirmed late Tuesday that Morgan did work at the office but said her employment ended prior to his taking office in January 2019.

“While I did not work with Ms. Morgan, I knew her professionally and maintained a cordial relationship with her,” said Kelly. “I offer my full condolences to her family as they cope with this terrible tragedy.”

After working in Northern Kentucky, Morgan’s Facebook page said, she worked for the Lexington law firm of Shelton, Branham and Halbert and left there in 2021. A spokeswoman at the office said Tuesday she could not confirm nor deny that Morgan was ever employed there.

Morgan’s Facebook page also said on Feb. 14 that she had joined Reminger’s Lexington office as an associate attorney.

“I look forward to this new chapter in my legal career and am so grateful for this opportunity!” she wrote. “God is so good, ya’ll!”

The house where Jordan Morgan was killed has been on the auction block for $6.5 million.

Realtor.com said the house, built in 2014 near I-75, is a 200-acre estate. It has nine bedrooms and 9.5 baths. The Lexington Herald-Leader profiled it last year because of its unique doomsday bunker.

State police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who might have observed suspicious activity in the area between 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to call 859-623-2404.

They said late Tuesday that the case is “still an ongoing death investigation.”