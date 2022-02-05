For homebuyers with under $65,200 income, Republic Bank is offering down payment assistance















Republic Bank is offering down payment assistance for home buyers on a first-come, first-served basis, with up to $6,000 awarded to each recipient who qualifies.

The program includes a total of $500,000 available to the public, and the bank plans to continue the offer until all the funds are distributed.

“This is a no-cost loan that is forgivable after 20 years,” said Juan Montano, Chief Mortgage Banking officer.

“It’s designed to help low-to-moderate income families purchase a home. Republic Bank is dedicated to strengthening the communities we are a part of by delivering banking products and services that can make people’s lives easier.”

Down payment assistance is part of Republic Bank’s commitment to help Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky create more equitable and affordable housing. It is also an embodiment of the bank’s ongoing commitment to provide the financial services that help people achieve their goals.

This community-based, customer-centered approach to banking is among the reasons Republic Bank was honored as one of America’s Best Banks in 2022 by Newsweek.

Once someone’s application is approved, the funds can be used for down payments, closing costs, or pre-paid costs such as insurance or property taxes.

All Kentucky residents in Kenton and Boone counties and all Ohio residents in Butler and Hamilton counties earning a yearly salary of under $65,520 are encouraged to apply for the down payment assistance program.

Applications can be filled out online at https://mortgage.republicbank.com/s/?language=en_US or by phone at 866-938-3671.

Questions about the program can be sent to Kenneth Webb at kwebb@republicbank.com.

