Five students from NKY among top finishers in KYTC’s 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest















Five students from Northern Kentucky placed among top artwork in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest, in which young Kentuckians play an active role in promoting a clean environment.

The first-place winners and other top finishers represent a home-schooled student in Boyle County, North Jackson Elementary in Barren County, Grant’s Lick Elementary in Campbell County, St. Joseph School in Nelson County, Camp Ernst Middle School in Boone County, Noe Middle School in Jefferson County, Washington County High School, Glasgow High School in Barren County, Powell County High School and St. Henry District High School in Kenton County.

“One way we make a Better Kentucky is to make a cleaner Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “These students have done great work in using their creativity to remind us all how to be good neighbors by keeping our neighborhoods, parks, and highways clean. I’m proud that our youngest citizens are taking action to promote a cleaner Kentucky.”

This year, there were over 300 entries across the state, with participants ranging in age from 5 to 17.

“Congratulations to all the top finishers in the 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “They not only have produced some impressive artwork. They also have done a public service by promoting the message that a ‘Litter free Kentucky’ and cleaner highways is a responsibility we all share.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second- and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

The 2021-2022 contest winners are (Artwork from Northern Kentucky winners below):

5-8 age category

1st place: Adrianna Baca, Home School, Boyle County

2nd place: Blakely Mosier, North Jackson Elementary, Barren County

3rd place: Olivia Melton, Grant’s Lick Elementary, Campbell County

9-11 age category

1st place: Diana Delgado, St. Joseph School, Nelson County

2nd place: Josslyn Heringer, Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

2nd place: Camren Tolliver, Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

3rd place: Christina Palumbo, St. Joseph School, Nelson County

3rd place: Sylvia Mason, Noe Middle School, Jefferson County

12-14 age category

1st place: Olivia Flener, Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

2nd place: Jesse McClain, Washington County High School

3rd place: Samantha Mahung, Glasgow High School, Barren County

15-18 age category

1st place: Katie Neal, Powell County High School

1st place: Victoria Johnson, Washington County High School

2nd place: Wynnie Serra, St. Henry District High School, Kenton County

3rd place: Jazmin Hernandez, Washington County High School

The Adopt-a-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and keep Kentucky’s highways beautiful. Litter-free roads promote a clean environment, foster civic pride, and save taxpayer dollars. More information on Kentucky’s Adopt-a-Highway program can be found at transportation.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet