Five Seasons Sports Club to donate a percentage of February fees to American Heart Association















Five Seasons Sports Club is sharing the love throughout the month of February by donating a portion of the club’s fees to the American Heart Association

Throughout the month of February, all four Five Seasons’ locations in Crestview Hills, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Burr Ridge, Illinois, will donate a percentage of daily guest and social fees to help AHA raise money for research and medical breakthroughs. The fundraising campaign aims to support the AHA’s mission of driving equitable health for all and improving and saving lives from heart disease and stroke, the leading causes of death globally.

“The month of February is often associated with hearts because of Valentine’s Day, but we want people to be thinking about hearts because February is also American Heart Month,” said Nancy Conard, Vice President of Operations at Five Seasons Sports Clubs. “Our clubs are truly excited to support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission throughout American Heart Month. At Five Seasons, we are devoted to making the world a healthier place and there are many ways to stay heart-healthy at our clubs. We ask that our members consider bringing a friend to a fitness class, wine tasting, family bingo night, Tipsy Tennis or Pickle & Pints to help raise critical funds for this important cause.”

Five Seasons hopes to raise $2,000 though the February fundraising effort.

“Every penny counts for this cause, and we’re hopeful that we can reach our goal and raise awareness about heart disease,” said Conard.

For nearly 100 years, AHA has been fighting heart disease and strokeinvesting more than $4.8 billion in research. It is the largest not-for-profit funding source for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease research next to the federal government.

To learn more about Five Seasons Sports Club, visit fiveseasonssportsclub.com.

Five Seasons Sports Club