February is National Heart Month and Newport’s city building is illuminated RED; tips for a healthy heart















Staff report

February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health.

The Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention is shining a light on hypertension (high blood pressure), a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

In support of Heart Healthy Month, the Newport City Administration building has a “red” glow to raise awareness about the benefits of Maintaining a Healthy Heart.

The light display was installed by Newport resident and Cincy Illuminations owner Scott Budd. It was funded by a collaboration with LiveWell-Newport and ReNewport.

Here are ways to “self care’ for a healthy heart:

• Get a daily dose of physical activity, such as a brisk, 30-minute walk.

• Cook meals low in sodium and unhealthy fats.

• Take your medications as prescribed and keep your medical appointments.

• Sleep 7-8 hours a night.

• Manage stress through, for example, meditation, yoga, a warm bath, or quiet time with a good book or funny movie.

• Try to reach or stay at a healthy weight by moving more and having snacks like fruits and veggies ready to grab when hunger hits.

Get more tips at hearttruth.gov.