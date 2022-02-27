Enzweiler Building Institute to celebrate Women in Construction week with career event March 5















Women of all ages with an interest in learning about a potential career opportunity in the construction trades are invited to attend the Women in Construction career event hosted by the Enzweiler Building Institute and Al Neyer on Saturday, March 5 at the Enzweiler Building Institute.

Attendees will learn about great careers for women, take part in hands-on activities, meet women working in construction, and win prizes while having fun exploring a possible future career pathway. Careers in construction are in high demand, and the earning potential for the top 25% of construction trade professionals, according to a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), is $60,000 without a college degree.

Construction careers have much to offer women, like competitive salaries, scholarships for trades training, benefits, and more. According to labor force statistics from the Current Population Survey and analyzed by the NAHB, the share of women in the construction industry is currently at 9%, although women make up almost half—47%—of the total working population.

Adding new workers, specifically women, represents an opportunity for the future of skilled construction careers to fill the shortages of workers that exists today. According to NAHB, 54% of business leaders think the current educational system is not actually teaching the key skills needed in today’s workforce and they are not alone. Of parents and students, 85% admit they would benefit more from real-world knowledge and skills during school.

At the event, attendees will learn about non-traditional trades training from representatives of the Enzweiler Building Institute, women in construction, current students in trades programs, and sponsored scholarship opportunities available for women pursuing careers in construction.

The Women in Construction event will take place from 9:30–11:30 a.m. at the Enzweiler Building Institute, located at 2751 Circleport Drive in Erlanger. Register to attend by Friday, March 4 by emailing Vicki Berling, Director of Professional Development at Vicki@BuildersNKY.com or call 859-331-9500.

Operating since 1967, The Enzweiler Building Institute is the longest-running, continually operating private trade school operated under the auspices of NAHB. The Institute is a recognized education provider for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Veterans Affairs Administration. The Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction and Department of Labor recognize the Institute as an education producer for licensure training in plumbing, HVAC and electric.

Enzweiler Building Institute