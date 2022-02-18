Emergency Shelter of NKY to celebrate ribbon-cutting ceremony at new facility February 22















The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY), an immediate entrance, low-barrier shelter for adults in the community, will celebrate the grand opening of its new 10,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility located at 436 W. 13th St., Covington during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Due to the recent inclement weather, ESNKY began providing overnight sheltering at its new, larger facility on Feb. 14. ESNKY will now be offering expanded and additional services to guests in the community in a year-round capacity as part of its mission to provide life-saving and life-changing shelter and services assistance to those in need.

“While we do take care of the basic necessities for guests and are known for operating the Cold Shelter for our community, this larger and newer space offers an improved home base for us to provide the services and continuum of care that our guests deserve,” said Kim M. Webb, Executive Director of ESNKY. “Everyone in this community matters. The new shelter opening is a tremendous undertaking that was years in the making, and it is truly something to be celebrated in Northern Kentucky and across the state.”

The new ESNKY facility doubles the bed capacity to 68 beds from the former shelter and allows the community to connect with and support individuals on their journeys to overcoming homelessness. Guests have access to the region’s first Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, which gives them a safe place to stay during the day and where they can connect to other services including an on-site medical clinic, community partner meeting rooms, guest mail services, self-service laundry, showers, phone charging stations, internet, and computer access.

“I’m thrilled to see this day finally taking place,” said Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann. “It represents all the good that exists in Northern Kentucky. When people and organizations come together to help those in need, great things can happen, and the new home of ESNKY is a great project. Lives will be saved and transformed.”

To help raise funds for the new facility and expanded programs and services, ESNKY launched the five-year Help Us Home capital campaign in September. Funds raised through the campaign will also go toward replenishing cash reserves and creating an endowment to ensure funding is available in the future. David Drees, CEO of Drees Homes, is serving as the campaign chairman in honor of his mother, Irma, and late father, Ralph, who were both influential in establishing the shelter in 2008.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to help ESNKY and their mission to provide shelter and services for the community while also preserving my father’s legacy of care and compassion for those experiencing homelessness,” said Drees.

In addition to Webb and Drees, speakers at the Feb. 22 ribbon cutting ceremony will include Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann, and Emily Toebbe, ESNKY Board Chair. Tours of the facility will be available.

To learn more about ESNKY and how you can help, visit emergencyshelternky.org or call 859-291-4555.