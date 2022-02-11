Doug Flora: Kentucky legislature can save lives by investing in tobacco prevention, cessation programs















As an oncologist, I see the devastating impact tobacco use has on Kentuckians far too often. In Kentucky, 24.2% of cancer cases and 34.6% of cancer deaths are due to smoking. In fact, due to high tobacco use rates, Kentucky has the highest proportion of smoking-related cancer cases and smoking-related cancer deaths in the country. Kentucky can and must do better.

The good news is that our elected officials have the power to create a healthier Kentucky by investing in life-saving programs like the Kentucky Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program.

Public health organizations have asked the state legislature to pass proven legislation to reduce tobacco use and adequately fund the state’s tobacco prevention and cessation program. Investing in this program will keep kids from using tobacco and help those already addicted to quit.

Right now, we are facing skyrocketing tobacco use rates among our youth, largely due to e-cigarette use. The Kentucky General Assembly is working on the state’s next operating budget and has a budget surplus for the first time in a long time. Therefore, this is an opportune time for the legislature to invest in a healthier future for our kids and our state by increasing funding for the state’s Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program from $2 million to $10 million annually.

Currently, for every dollar Kentucky spends on programs to prevent kids from starting to use tobacco and help adults quit, the tobacco industry is spending over $123 to market their deadly and addictive products in our state. With Kentucky being outspent $123 to $1, it’s no wonder tobacco has a devastating impact here.

Kentucky receives over $495 million annually in revenue from tobacco taxes and tobacco lawsuit settlement payments, yet only invests 0.4% of that state tobacco revenue in programs to prevent kids from starting to use tobacco and help adults quit.

Increasing funding to $10 million would benefit Kentucky’s youth by reducing their smoking rate by 2.9%, keeping 2,800 kids from becoming adults who smoke and preventing 900 kids from dying prematurely from tobacco use. Increasing the funding would also help the state’s financial future by saving $58.8 million in future healthcare expenditures.

My colleagues and I are doing everything we can to fight cancer from prevention to treatment. We are doing our part and ask the legislature to help us continue the fight. It’s time to create a healthier Kentucky by investing in tobacco prevention and cessation programs.

Dr. Douglas Flora is the Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and serves on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Society of Clinical Oncology.