Devou Good Foundation offers $500 E-bike incentive transportation option good for health, environment















Committed to active transportation in the Greater Cincinnati area, the Devou Good Foundation is pledging $50,000 for the region’s first e-bike incentive program.

$500 rebates are available for residents in the five Northern Kentucky River Cities and nine zip codes in Cincinnati. To qualify for the program, e-bikes can be purchased online or at local retailers after February 15, priced between $1,199 and $2,500.

More details about the program and the application are available at www.devougood.com/ebike-rebate.



Matt Butler, President of the Devou Good Foundation, said, “E-bikes decrease rider’s carbon footprint, improving their physical and emotional health while eliminating wear and tear on roads. E-bikes are a key component of active transportation and creating a sustainable future.

They emit 25g of CO2e per person per kilometer, while buses emit 110g, and cars emit 240g.” This incentive program can reduce CO2e by 34,595g per mile traveled, resulting in a better quality of air that translates to a better quality of life.

“The New York Times” reports e-bike sales will reach 130 million worldwide between 2020 and 2023. E-bikes are already the world’s best-selling electric vehicle and growing substantially. They are a convenient, healthy, and viable transportation option that adds to community vibrancy. The popularity of e-bikes and active transportation worldwide creates demand for more bicycle infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Crown Cincinnati announced raising $10 million for completing the first phase of the 34-mile urban trail.

Though the Cincinnati region lags in e-bikes ownership and bicycle infrastructure, the use and demand are growing, and preparation is vital.

The Devou Good Foundation is also investing $3 million in safer infrastructure for walking and bicycling with their Active Transportation Fund.

Devou Good Foundation

