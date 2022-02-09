Despite controversies, attorney Ben Dusing says he will stay in the Kenton County Family court race















By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter

Controversial lawyer Ben Dusing, who is under investigation for allegedly threatening other attorneys, said he has decided to stay in this year’s race for Kenton County family court judge in hopes of reforming Kentucky family courts.

He said his campaign was not concerned about news reports that he is being investigated by the Kentucky Bar Association and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office because “I was not threatening anyone, only trying to draw attention to problems in the courts.”

“I respect the process” of any investigations, he said.

Dusing also said he went to the FBI two years ago to report “the back-alley justice that is being conducted in our courts that the public would not know about.”

Asked what came of those complaints, Dusing said the FBI does not broadcast its investigations.

Dusing, a former federal prosecutor in Cincinnati and Kentucky who got his law degree from the University of Kentucky, talked about his campaign and controversies in a telephone interview Tuesday with the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

The 47-year-old lawyer from Fort Mitchell has earned a reputation for winning acquittals for high-profile white-collar clients.

He also has been the subject of controversy in news reports, including allegedly threatening an assistant of Kenton Family Court Judge Chris Mehling, who is not seeking re-election this year.



Mehling referred Dusing to the Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney for reportedly threatening in a video the judge’s staff attorney, as well as the attorney for Dusing’s ex-fiancee, The Courier Journal reported last November.



The newspaper said Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he referred the matter to Attorney General Cameron because of conflicts in his office.

Dusing, a longtime critic of the court, filed last month to run for the judgeship but indicated he might reconsider once he saw who also is running for the job.

Other candidates seeking the post this year are attorneys Carl E. Knochelmann Jr. and Terri King Schoberg. Neither replied to calls seeking comment about Dusing’s campaign.

The top two vote-getters in the May primary election will compete in November’s general election.

“I have nothing negative to say about the other candidates,” said Dusing. “I applaud them for running. I’m running because I have strong feelings about court reform.

“I think it’s important for the voters to have an opportunity to vote for reform. That’s what I’m basing my campaign on.”

Dusing and his law partner, Katy Lawrence, have formed an informal association called Families Advocating for Reform of the Courts.

He said he especially hopes to reform how judges allocate their time to deal with people, especially the poor, and show the courts’ rededication to the rule of law.

“It’s a matter of judicial discretion on how cases are handled but lawyers with rich clients are getting most of the attention in family courts. It’s lawyers first, the kids last. You see that a lot in parental rights cases, and that is offensive to me.”

Asked if the controversies surrounding him will hurt his campaign to be a judge, especially in receiving campaign contributions, Dusing said, “I don’t know. My name is on the ballot because I’m willing to serve. I’m trying to clean up the courts.”

Dusing said his attaining the job would be a “personal sacrifice.” The job pays about $130,000 a year.

“I’m running to try to make a difference,” he said. “I’ve been a lawyer for 21 years and have seen a lot of problems in the courts. I think I can help make them better.”