Democracy and the Press: Join an NKU Six@Six conversation about the free press’ role in democracy

Even as democracy is threatened in the world, it has been under fire, too, in our own nation. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was killed in police custody – awakening national protests. On Jan. 6, 2021, the nation’s Capitol was stormed by a mob that wanted to overturn a presidential election.

Covering both was the Associated Press, the news service that provides coverage of events in our home communities, in the nation and around the world. Today, AP reporters and photographers are in Ukraine, covering the outbreak of a war.

On Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m., three AP photojournalists who have been in the thick of the events of the past few years, will visit Northern Kentucky University to talk about their work. The powerful images have helped to tell the story of America in our times.

The three are:

· Kim Johnson Flodin, a deputy news directors based in Chicago, and one of AP’s photo editors who direct coverage.

· Julio Cortez, staff photographer, and part of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize winning team of AP photographers – his widely published photo taken on the night of May 28 in riot-torn Minneapolis shows a lone, silhouetted protester running with an upside-down American flag past a burning liquor store.

· Andrew Harnik, staff photographer, is based in Washington, DC, and was among the AP team who covered the storming of the Capitol. His work has taken him around the world with top U.S. diplomats and all over the country with presidents and candidates for president.