Deadline extended until Feb. 18 for nominations for Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky















The deadline for the Outstanding Women of NKY nominations has been extended to next Friday, February 18.

The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership. The awards aim to recognize women from a variety of industries, backgrounds and career levels – please help celebrate the incredible women who live, work and volunteer in the NKY community.

The awards are presented by the Women’s Initiative of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to submit an OWNK nomination.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Outstanding Women of NKY Award

This award celebrates women who live, work, or volunteer in Northern Kentucky and represent the great diversity and extraordinary accomplishments of today’s women. Nominees represent ideal role models for the young women who will follow in their footsteps.



Emerging Leader Award

This award recognizes a woman who has made an impact on the NKY community and is under 40.



Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognizes a woman who has had a major impact on the NKY community over her lifetime.



Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award

This award honors a woman who is a recognized leader for her impact and dedication to education in the NKY community.

To view the list of past OWNK honorees, click here.

The sponsors of this awards program are:

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Outstanding Women of NKY Award Sponsor: Heritage Bank

Event Sponsor: Humana

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Education Partners: Toyota, Gateway Community & Technical College, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University