Gov. Andy Beshear reported that 7,406 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Tuesday — and 2,094 were in children 18 and under.

There were 21 deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate was 26.78%.

Of 2,438 Kentuckians hospitalized, 448 were in the ICU and 219 were on ventilators.

ICU beds across the state are 84.3% occupied and 33.4% of available ventilators are being used.

On Tuesday, Kenton County reported 132 new cases, Boone 108 and Campbell 67.

All 120 Kentucky counties are in a red zone.