Council on Postsecondary Education approves new NKU Master of Science in cardiovascular profusion















The Council on Postsecondary Education approved two new academic programs at its last meeting — and one was a Master of Science in cardiovascular perfusion at Northern Kentucky University.

The 77-credit hour program at NKU will prepare students to use heart/lung machines and other technologies to maintain the health of patients during heart surgery and other medical procedures.

The Master of Science in health teacher education will prepare faculty and graduate students of medicine, dentistry, public health, and nursing for teaching in their respective fields.

For the University of Louisville, the Council approved a Bachelor of Science in general studies, a 120-credit hour online program designed exclusively to meet the needs of returning adult learners.

In other action, the Council re-elected Lucas Mentzer as chair and Eric Farris as vice-chair.

Mentzer of Lexington is the director of software engineering strategy at PuttShack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience based in the UK. He has served on the Council since 2016 and was first elected chair last year.

Farris of Shepherdsville is a senior partner and attorney at Buckman Farris and Mills. He has served on the Council since 2020 and this is his second term as vice-chair.

In other business, the Council:

• Heard that CPE received a clean Fiscal Year 2021 financial audit report with no deficiencies.

• Received reports from CPE President Aaron Thompson, KDE Commissioner Jason Glass, and a legislative session report from Dr. Jennifer Fraker, CPE assistant vice president.

• Heard reports from the Academic and Strategic Initiatives Committee, Executive Committee, Committee on Equal Opportunities, and Good News reports from the campuses.

The next meeting of the Council will be held April 14-15 at Morehead State University.