Postponed by weather: Women’s Initiative 13th annual breakfast, Celebrate Your Now, will be Feb. 23















The NKY Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative 13th Annual Breakfast has been postponed to Wednewday, Feb. 23 — and registration is re-opened.

It remains at 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

The event theme, Celebrate Your Now, will encourage attendees to acknowledge the challenges and obstacles that they have overcome and recognize their accomplishments and embolden them to live in the now.

This event is open to both women and men. Register here.

Keynote speaker is Christy Demetrakis, a seasoned business professional with +25 years of experience in a variety of fields including sales and management across several Fortune 500 companies. In her role as North America Sales Capability Director with Procter & Gamble, she designs and delivers Sales Colleges to train the North America selling organization. She is also president and founder of the Empowered Speaker, a company focused on teaching people the power of dreams and the importance of conquering the fears that limit us.

In her keynote, Demetrakis will present, The A.R.T. of Conquering Fear – centered around overcoming fear and not letting the emotion paralyze individuals from celebrating their now.

The Debbie Simpson Spirit of Achievement Award will be presented to a professional woman who has had a significant impact on the Women’s Initiative program, had career success and has been active in the community: Melissa Lutz. A Principal at Champlin Architecture and member of the firm’s Board of Directors, Lutz is actively involved in several organizations as part of her ongoing commitment to serving her community. She is a member of the NKY Chamber Board of Directors and has served on several WI committees, including both the Annual Breakfast and Regional Summit Committee since the inception of both events.

The Nonprofit Recipient is Family Nurturing Center, a social service agency located in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton County dedicated to ending the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. Services and programs focus on the education, prevention and treatment of all forms of child abuse and neglect.

All programs are based on the foundations of the Nurturing Parenting philosophy and Trauma Informed Care. Family Nurturing Center holds the values of treating individuals with respect and dignity, using evidence-based programs or promising practices, showing measurable improvement and a commitment to continues learning across programs and services.

Northern Kentucky Chamber