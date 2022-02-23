Brossart breaks hard-luck hex with 40-38 win over Scott in 37th District boys semifinal game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Brossart boys basketball team that lost eight games by margins of four points or less during the regular season broke that hard-luck hex Tuesday with a 40-38 win over Scott in a 37th District semifinal game at Campbell County Middle School.

With five seconds left on the clock, Scott made a free throw to pull within two points and got the ball back on a possession arrow call after a tie-up between two players. But a 3-point shot by Brayden Howell missed the mark and the Mustangs came away with the victory.

Brossart (11-18) will play Campbell County (18-10) in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday and both teams will advance to next week’s 10th Region tournament at Holmes High School. Campbell County defeated Calvary Christian, 85-40, in the first district semifinal game on Tuesday.

There were five ties and eight lead changes in the second semifinal game. Scott scored seven straight points at the end of the first quarter to take a 15-6 lead, but Brossart tied it with a 9-0 run in the second quarter.

Howell made his third 3-point goal to put the Eagles ahead, 28-27, going into the fourth quarter. The final lead change came on a basket by junior Luke Schumacher that put the Mustangs on top, 36-34, and they scored their last four points on free throws by junior guards Anthony Kruse and Brandon Bezold.

Howell took game-high honors with 16 points. The leading scorers for Brossart were senior center David Govan and junior forward Mason Sepate with 12 points each.

Campbell County has a 5-1 record against Brossart over the last four seasons, including a 62-43 win in December. The Camels have won the 37th District championship the last eight years.

Boys district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton-Walton-Verona winner, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Ryle, 6 p.m.

Conner vs. Boone County, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Ryle vs. Cooper, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.