Brighton Center, partners offers free tax preparation service in Newport, Florence, Grant County















The free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service is a partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and Brighton Center which offers free income tax preparation in Newport, Florence, and Grant County during the tax return season.

The VITA program offers free tax assistance to individuals who generally earn $64,000 annually or less, those with disabilities, and the elderly who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

This free service often means the difference between paying down debt, staying current on bills, having money in emergency savings, or making critical car/home repairs for families on tight budgets.

The “drop off only” sites in Newport and Florence will operate with minimal touchpoints due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and returns will be completed by IRS certified volunteers remotely. The goal is that tax returns will be ready for customers to pick up within two weeks of their scheduled drop-off appointment.

To schedule an appointment, please visit https://uwgc-freetaxprep.as.me/schedule.php

click on “Northern Kentucky & Brighton Center Locations” box located at the bottom of the page then follow the onscreen prompts to set up an account and schedule an appointment.

Arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment so that you have time to complete the tax intake form prior to meeting with a VITA Volunteer.

If any documentation such as 1099’s or W2’s are missing, it will result in the drop off appointment having to be rescheduled. A 2nd appointment will be scheduled 2 weeks later for review and pick up of all completed tax documents. Both appointments should take approximately 20-30 minutes each so please plan accordingly.

2022 Brighton Center VITA Sites

Brighton Center’s Center for Employment Training

Newport: 601 Washington Ave., Ste. 140, Newport Kentucky, 41071

Dates: Saturdays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through April 9

Appointments: March 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th, and April 2nd

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED: Click here to schedule online for a drop-off appointment.

Drop-off + Pick-up with virtual/remote tax prep. Masks Required.

Kentucky Career Center

Florence: 8020 Veteran Memorial Drive, 41042

Dates: Thursdays 3–7 p.m. | February 3-April 14

Appointments: Feb 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31stAPPOINTMENT REQUIRED: Click here to schedule online for a drop-off appointment.

Drop-off + Pick-up with virtual/remote tax prep. Masks Required.

Who is eligible?

Low-to-moderate-income taxpayers, those on fixed incomes, people with disabilities, and those with limited English language abilities are eligible for free tax preparation and filing. In limited cases, income restrictions may apply based on total income and family size. For a list of forms that are not within our preparation scope, visit IRS.gov’s Publication 3676-A (Rev. 10-2021) – (.pdf). This will also help you determine what forms can be prepared and the essential documents to ensure your taxes are prepared on your first visit.

What do I need to bring?

Use the list below to gather all the documents and forms you’ll need to get started with Free Tax Prep. Any item with a star (*) is mandatory; without it, you will be unable to access Free Tax Prep. All other items are highly recommended. For a full list of documents required to file taxes visit the Checklist for Free Tax Return Preparation | Internal Revenue Service (IRS.gov).

Income information:

All W-2, 1099 forms, and other information for income received in 2020 by you, spouse, and dependent(s). *

Photo identification for primary individual(s) filing the return (you/spouse). *

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number cards for everyone listed on the return (you, spouse, and dependents or children). *

Birth dates of everyone listed on the return (you, spouse, and dependents or children). *

Last year’s tax return.

Information about your stimulus payment — also known as an economic impact payment (EIP). You may have IRS Notice 1444 or other records showing your EIP amount.

Information about your Advanced Child Tax Credit payments. – IRS Letter 6419, Advance Child Tax Credit Reconciliation, if applicable.

A canceled check or bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit. IRS recommends this to receive your refund as soon as possible.

Identity Protection PIN, if one has been issued to you, your spouse, or your dependents by the IRS.

Credit and deduction documentation.

Volunteers Are Needed

Join this effort to offer free tax preparation to low and moderate-income residents of Northern Kentucky by offering free, quality tax service.

No previous experience is necessary.

Free IRS training and certification is provided to all of our volunteers. Not only will you be giving back as a volunteer – you’ll learn a valuable skill that can be added to your resume.

Tax Professionals and C.P.A.’s can earn CEU credits for their volunteer work and students can earn Pro Bono / Community Service hours.

If interested in volunteering, contact volunteer@brightoncenter.com

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Volunteer – There are opportunities for everyone regardless of tax preparation background. Whether you’re interested in customer service like greeting or sending appointment reminders or enjoy doing taxes and giving families sound and certified tax advice, there is something for everyone. https://bit.ly/bcVITA22

Why Do It

This valuable service helps residents claim Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) benefits and avoid costly commercial tax preparation fees. It is estimated that 1 in 5 families are eligible for the EITC who do not receive it. In 2021, we served 838 households, generating $1,147,080 in tax refunds and saving an estimated $250 per return or $209,500 in total filing fees for customers.