Branding firm, law office get help through Cov’s Small Business Program, applications open for more















New space and jobs for a downtown branding firm and the renovation of a building on a highly visible corner in Lewisburg for a law office are underway thanks to the City of Covington’s Small Business Program that provides rent and facade improvement incentives.

Two projects – for BrandFuel at 15-17 Pike St. and the law office at 604 W. 12th Street in Lewisburg – will add to the energy that’s strengthening the urban core and spreading into neighborhoods.

“We remain focused on supporting Covington’s small-business growth, improving the look and feel of neighborhoods and, as is the case with the Lewisburg business, building upon other investments in that neighborhood that have happened recently through the City’s RIPPLE program,” said Ross Patten, Covington’s assistant economic development director. “BrandFuel continues to expand and grow, and it’s great to be part of that energy.”

The incentives come during the third round of funding under the City’s Small Business Program, which sets aside $150,000 a year to help new small businesses with first-year rent and commercial property owners upgrade their exteriors.

Awards made this week:

• $6,000 to subsidize rent for BrandFuel, the Covington branding firm located at 15-17 W. Pike Street. BrandFuel Co., which has a two-year lease on 2,500 square feet, is expanding its firm. The business has made an overall investment of $72,000, and expects to hire two new employees.

• $1,834 to Mark Kohlhas for façade improvements at the 15-17 Pike St. building. Kohlhas and BrandFuel are investing $3,667 in new signage and painting. Covington-based contractors will perform the work.

• $3,943 to Jodie and Jeffrey Ganote for façade improvement funds to renovate 604 W. 12th St. in Lewisburg into the law office of Jodie Ganote. The project will capitalize on other investments happening in the Lewisburg neighborhood through the public-private RIPPLE program. The Ganotes will repaint the building and add exterior lights for enhancement. The Ganotes have separately invested $50,000 in renovating the building’s interior.

Stephanie Wright, BrandFuel Co. owner and managing director, said the incentive program demonstrates the City’s commitment to supporting small businesses and helping them thrive.

“The structure of the program is designed to establish a growth mindset for both the company and City, creating a mutually beneficial relationship for all participants,” Wright said. “The impact of the incentive provides tangible resources further supporting our company’s purpose to create “fire” with new and existing clients, employees and the community.”

After these allocations, the Small Business Program still has $94,748 available through June 30, 2022. The final deadline for applications is March 25th.

To apply

Businesses who are interested in applying for either the façade or rent assistance should contact Ross Patten at (859) 292-2144 or at rpatten@covingtonky.gov. Applications and guidelines for the programs can be found HERE.

Among the more than 100 projects in Covington helped by the program since its inception in 2017 are 35 businesses owned by minorities, women, and/or military veterans.

In 2021, the program received an award from the International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest council of development professionals.

City of Covington