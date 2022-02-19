Boy Scouts to hold annual Good Scout Award luncheon March 6; Dinsmore to be honored















Sean Casey, the Cincinnati Reds player also known as “The Mayor,” will be the guest speaker during the 2022 Good Scout Award Luncheon hosted by the Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Wednesday, March 16.

Each year, the Good Scout Award is presented at this event to a business or individual who has made a lasting impact in our community over the years.

This year, the Dan Beard Council will honor Dinsmore, represented by George Vincent, Managing Partner & Chairman, as well as Charles Hertlein, Jr., Partner and Of Counsel.

Dinsmore is a national law firm with a corporate location covering the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Striving for the highest levels of professionalism, skill, and accountability, they challenge themselves to be better attorneys and higher achievers for their clients. In the past year, Dinsmore has taken strategic steps to create a fully diverse and inclusive workplace and have set actions in place to ignite change in our communities.

The Good Scout Award Luncheon is attended by over 1,200 leaders from major companies in our community who gather to support local Scouting programs in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

The standout work of Good Scout Award Luncheon Guest Speaker, Sean Casey, continues to secure his place in history. In 1999, the Reds first baseman batted .332, smacked 25 homers, drove in 99, scored 103 runs, had 197 hits and doubled 42 times. He was a 6’4” left-handed hitting first baseman and the most popular player on the team. A 3-time National League All-Star during his Cincinnati Reds tenure, Casey batted .302 with 130 home runs and 735 RBI in his career.

He’s remembered for being a tremendous role model, and a genuinely friendly guy who always seemed to have time for everyone. Currently, he is a studio analyst on MLB Network, the President and Founder of the Miracle League of the South Hills, and hosts a podcast called The Mayor’s Office which airs across all streaming platforms.

This is one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest annual fundraising events, raising more than $465,000 to support Scouting in our community. The Good Scout Award Luncheon is a “can’t miss” networking event.

For additional information, please visit www.danbeard.org/gsal.