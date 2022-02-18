Bill aimed at educating Ky. students through primary source historical documents passes committee















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A bill that seeks to educate students on the foundations of America’s principles through the inclusion of primary source historical documents was adopted by the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.

Senate Bill 138 is sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, who says it differs from many earlier versions, by setting guidelines to include core material that must be taught, rather than banning curriculum many deem controversial.

“I drafted this bill as a means to unify us,” Wise said. “It is critical that our children in grades K-12 are educated in not only the good, but also the controversial aspects of our history, and in understanding the key American principles of equality, freedom and personal agency. These are the ideals that make our country uniquely special.”

SB 138 extends existing elementary history standards to middle and high school and reflects concerns and feedback from educators and parents alike, Wise said. It incorporates references to key people, events, struggles, challenges and continued successes that have cemented American democratic principles of equality, freedom and individual rights. Through studying a baseline of 24 primary source core historical documents, students will learn to think critically about the founding of the nation and how to think rather than what to think.

The baseline documents outlined in SB 138 include core documents recognized by the Ashbrook Center, which includes work from various social studies scholars and promotes inducing young people to the real story of America, the good and the bad, through primary documents.

Wise says he met with leaders of 1776 Unites, a project by the non-partisan Woodson Center, on the best way to address the educational and cultural challenges presented within K-12 history curricula in the state. The Interim Joint Education Committee heard testimony from Ian Rowe. 1776 Unites encourages lawmakers to include tenants in the legislation teaching students to strive toward upward mobility, become free critical thinkers and create their own destiny.

“While many would choose to perpetuate and seemingly celebrate our growing national division, it’s time for us to be a model state,” Wise said. “It is time we find common ground, unify around what makes us America and spread these principles to our next generation of leaders.”

In addition to upgrading history standards, SB 138 prohibits the requirement or incentivization of students to complete assignments or projects political or socially ideological in nature, if deemed to be against the values or objections of the student or their family. Projects assigned must be age-appropriate and relevant to the knowledge level, maturity and understanding of the students assigned to, along with being nondiscriminatory and respectful in nature.

Among those testifying against the bill was Donnie Wilkerson, a history and social studies teacher from Jamestown. He said the bill was unnecessary.

“Much as the transgender athlete legislation last week, this is a solution in search of a problem.”

He said the bill should raise alarm bells for those who cherish academic freedom.

“Who will comprise the new book police, who will remove volumes they deem not relevant, not objective enough or disrespectful to contending perspectives?”

The bill passed 9-4 and now heads to the Senate floor.