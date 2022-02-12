BIA NKY’s Brian Miller named to second term as president of NAHB Executive Officer’s Council















Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky Executive Vice President Brian Mille will serve a second consecutive term as president of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Executive Officers Council (EOC). Miller received the honor February 9 during the International Builders Show in Orlando.

“Being installed for a second consecutive year as the Executive Officers Council President is an honor,” Miller said. “There are currently many challenges facing professional trade associations across the Nation. We look forward to continuing the work we began in 2021 to strengthen our relationships with national industry leaders and to serve our fellow executives across the country.”

The EOC is a professional organization open to executives who manage over 700 local and state builders’ associations affiliated with the NAHB federation. The council works to enhance local and state Executive Officers through training, education, networking and communications. The mission of the EOC is to provide effective and efficient services to National Association of Home Builders Association members by enhancing the professionalism of the state and local executive officers by providing:

• A forum for builder association executives to further their professional development through training and education • Networking and interpersonal communication opportunities for builder association executives to share knowledge • A forum for executive officers to serve as a vital resource to NAHB and its leadership in developing and serving the builder and associate membership

Miller said serving as a Senior Officer of the Executive Officers Council provides the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky with unique access to the thought leaders and decision makers of the construction industry on a nationwide scale.

“The federation across the country gets to know our local association better and we gain influence on a national stage, assisting to help shape policy, work to improve the relevancy of our organization and serve our fellow associations within our federated family improve their standing across the country and in the local communities they call home,” he said.

Miller has previously served on several committees and boards within NAHB including the Environmental Issues Committee as Executive Officer Council Liaison, Executive Officers Council Board of Directors for two terms, Past Secretary and Vice President of the Executive Officers Council, Past Chairman of the Executive Officers Council Professional Development Committee and has served as Chairman for the Council’s Large Local Association Forum and Public Relations Forum.

As current President, Miller will serve on NAHB’s Association Planning Committee and the EOC Nominating Committee. Locally, Miller serves on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Council, Consensus Committee and the Chamber’s Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee. He has participated in several working groups tasked with land use planning economic development, infrastructure planning and environmental policy for Northern Kentucky and the region.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.