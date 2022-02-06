Bexion Pharmaceuticals make leadership changes, names Richard ‘Scott’ Shively new president/CEO















Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Covington, announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Richard “Scott” Shively as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and member of the board of directors.

Shively will succeed Dr. Ray Takigiku, the Company’s Founder and current Chief Executive Officer and President. Dr. Takigiku will continue with the Company as Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, leading all scientific, clinical, research and development efforts, and advising company strategy.

“I want to thank Ray for his pioneering vision and exceptional leadership over the past 15 years,” said Chuck Scheper, Chairman of Bexion’s board. “Ray has taken an innovative drug compound and developed a thriving biopharma organization, whose products will improve human health.”

“Founding Bexion Pharmaceuticals and providing the guidance to grow this organization has been a focal point of my career”, commented Dr. Takigiku. “Scott is a very experienced pharma leader with a history of growing successful businesses. As I continue to provide scientific and development guidance to Bexion, I am confident Scott is the right person to succeed in achieving the next level of financial growth to ensure Bexion’s commercial success.”

“I am delighted to be joining Bexion at this exciting time for the company and thrilled to lead it through the next stages of growth,” said Shively. “Ray Takigiku, the team, and the Board have done an excellent job progressing cutting edge cell biology science through early-stage development. The company’s lead product, BXQ-350, is now poised for phase 2 development in solid tumor cancers such as colorectal and challenging forms of pediatric glioblastoma, as well as CIPN (Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy). I look forward to working with this outstanding team.”

Shively is an experienced Founder, CEO and CCO in the US and international biopharma markets. He previously served as CEO and Co-founder of Neumentum, Inc., a private clinical development stage company focused in the Pain and CNS therapeutic areas.

Over the course of his career, Shively has achieved outstanding financial results and growth in value for shareholders by developing innovative strategies, acquiring assets, building highly talented teams, raising capital, and successfully launching new products, and has been involved in several successful exits for mid-sized biopharma companies.

In addition to his C-suite experience with several small rapid growth companies, Shively spent a number of years at Pfizer where he led global commercial efforts for the Pain and CNS areas, including responsibility for products such as LYRICA® (pregabalin) and CELEBREX® (celecoxib) as well as the development pipeline.

Bexion Pharmaceuticals