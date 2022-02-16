Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem joins WAVE Foundation board at Newport Aquarium















Defensive End for the Cincinnati Bengals Khalid Kareem is passionate about football, especially his Cincinnati Bengals. He plays hard in games, he practices hard, he takes care of his body, and he works in the offseason to stay in shape and up his game.

Kareem is known for his leadership, passion, and intelligence on the field. Off the field, Kareem is passionate about the ocean. While training for the NFL Combine in Pensacola, FL he found his future calling.

After his NFL career, Kareem plans to study marine biology. In keeping with his passionate nature, Kareem joined the Board of Directors for WAVE Foundation at Newport Aquarium to get a head start on learning as much as he can about conservation and the importance of education.

Kareem says, “Becoming a member of the WAVE Board was a no-brainer for me. I want to make a positive impact in my community that will change the world. What better way to do that than by educating and cultivating young minds?

“I believe the best way to create an impactful change that will last begins with the youth. They are our future and our hope for positive change. There is no foundation making a lasting impact like WAVE. I am grateful for all that they do and know that my donations are creating a lasting impact on the future of our oceans and Earth.”

The WAVE Foundation at Newport Aquarium is a nonprofit organization that engages and educates the community about the wonders of aquatic life and the importance of conservation.

