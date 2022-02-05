Behringer-Crawford’s Feb. 9 NKY History Hour will examine the areas ghost stories and urban legends















Slamming doors. Lights flickering on and off. An unexplained cold breeze. Could paranormal phenomena be involved in these historic Covington homesteads? Some local residents think so.

Some of Covington’s most prominent historic homes are said to be haunted by their previous inhabitants; many of which are notable family members of NKY past, turned poltergeists, lurking in the shadows.

Local author and historian Karl Lietzenmayer will examine the documented lives of several prominent Covington residents who haunt their former homes in the next virtual NKY History Hour. The presentation will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 9.

To register and participate in the free event, visit the Zoom meeting registration page.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Facebook page.

Lietzenmayer, a long-time member of the Kenton County Historical Society, has edited and produced Northern Kentucky Heritage Magazine for over 25 years and has promoted and documented Northern Kentucky history in many other ways — as researcher, adviser, tour guide and writer. He also has encouraged the preservation of original documents and photographs and helped start an intern program for budding historians.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM at bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum