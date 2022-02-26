Behringer-Crawford Museum inviting children 2-5 to four-day Mystery Madness Camp June 28-July 1















Whodunit?! Can you help Behringer-Crawford Museum staff crack the case and solve the mystery of the missing artifacts?

Children entering grades 2-5 are invited to “Mystery Madness Camp 2022” a four-day crime-solving museum mission, where participants will learn detective skills, handle historic artifacts, make themed crafts, play historic games and decode puzzles.

The camp takes place at the museum at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28-July 1.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack and bottled water. Cost is $100 per child (first child; $80 additional child) for museum members and $160 (first child; $80 additional child) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM. Each child needs to bring a packed lunch each day.

The deadline to register for “Mystery Madness Camp 2022” is 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. Call 859-491-4003 or email Kim at education@bcmuseum.org to register.

For more information, visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum