Be prepared, cautious on your morning commute, road crews have been out since early morning















Be prepared and cautious on your commute this morning.

KYTC District 6 snowfighters reported for duty early this morning in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties to treat potential slick spots that could develop from the freezing rain that is forecast over the next two days.

Bridges, overpasses, and elevated roads will be monitored and treated as needed.

It was all hands on deck yesterday as a City of Covington Public Works crew began assembling the floodgate at Madison Avenue Overlook. A crane lifted the many metal pieces into place. Another crew started filling sandbags. It takes 600 sandbags to put on the back side of the gate.

District 6 currently has approximately 15,000 tons of salt stored in the domes located at the state maintenance facilities as well as 67,000 gallons of brine and 36,000 gallons of calcium chloride. There are 120 trucks, state and contractors, available to treat state roads and interstates.



Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways. District 6 state maintenance crews are prepared to work to keep roads in the best possible condition during winter weather.

Click here to see NKY’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

In the Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Kenton and Campbell, District 6 is responsible for 1,868 lane miles of roadway. Crews have stockpiled 16,500 tons of salt and over 26,000 gallons of brine for de-icing in the three counties. Sixty-two trucks are available for snow and ice removal. We have five trucks that focus on the six-mile section of I-75 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge that includes the “Cut in the Hill” and ramps.

Wednesday. . . . . . . . . .Thursday . . . . . . . . .Thursday night



When snowstorms hit, crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.

Be prepared:

The following measures will help keep motorists safe and prepared:

Put yourself in emergency mode

Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level

Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

Allow time for a slower commute

Winterize vehicles

Supply vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit

Know before you go. Visit ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel

Eliminate distractions (e.g. operating phone and eating) while driving

Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

KYTC, City of Covington, Staff report