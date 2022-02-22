BCM helping fans heal their ‘Who-Dey’ heartbreak with Bengals history exhibit through April 24















The Cincinnati Bengals may not have won the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean that the celebration has to end. Heartbroken fans are invited to rejuvenate with an ambulatory dose of Who Dey History, Behringer-Crawford Museum’s collection of autographed Bengals memorabilia dating back to the pre-Paul Brown, 1937 Cincinnati team.

Items include jerseys, trading cards, pennants, and more signed by Bengal greats such as Ickey Woods, Ken Anderson and Anthony Munoz.

“You’re not going to see anything like this anywhere else,” says, BCM Curator of Collections Jason French. “This is a broad scope collection with everything from RC Cola cans with the players’ pictures on them and the flats used to make them, to bobbleheads, footballs, helmets and Hudepohl signs. So many unique items from past to present.”

Also on display, is an expanded Harlan Hubbard exhibit of watercolors and woodcuts from the artist and author and the tandem exhibits Spirit Riders, by Naomi Bradford and Abracadabra!, by Gregg Harper, featuring paintings, drawings, assemblage and collage from the late Bradford and her partner.

Exhibits will be on display through April 24, 2022 and are included with museum admission. Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Masks are required for all visitors and staff and social distancing is enforced. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the museum.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum