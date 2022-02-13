BBB: Avoid a broken heart, disappointment, loss of money — from these top Valentine’s Day scams















This Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be big. The National Retail Federation suggests that consumer spending will reach nearly $24 billion. Whether you’re hoping to spark a new relationship or buying gifts for loved ones, beware of these scams regularly reported to BBB.

Impostor websites: From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites, consumers should always be on the alert for impostor websites. Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website for a popular jewelry brand. With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily similar to the real thing.

Similar methods may be used to build fake online dating platforms, which are often used to steal personal data and credit card information. For more tips to spot fake websites, read BBB’s guide to smart shopping online.

Red flags:

• Products are available at extreme discounts

• The seller requests customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency

• Customer service is unreachable.

Romance scams: Romance scammers often target vulnerable people who have experienced a recent breakup or other hardship, which they take advantage of to establish a connection and gain sympathy. Once they’ve gotten their victim on the hook with a sad story, they begin pursuing their true goal — money.

Falling victim to a romance scam can be particularly devastating. Victims can lose thousands of dollars, and they’re often left feeling heartbroken and betrayed because they really believed they’d found a good partner. Read more about romance scams for safe online dating advice.

Red flags:

• The relationship moves very fast

• You never meet in person

• They ask for money

Wrong number scams: Responding to a text message from someone who messaged the wrong number might seem harmless. In fact, it might even seem like the polite thing to do, if they say they’re looking to reconnect with a potential match.

The text message, however, is bait to lure you into a conversation. If you keep chatting, they eventually try to get your personal information by directing you to sign up for an adult site. Learn more about wrong number texts and scam bots.

Red flags:

• The messages don’t stop

• The sender directs you to sign up for a website

• They try to get your personal information

Fake florist scams: Ordering flowers for Valentine’s Day? Don’t procrastinate or you may end up falling for a scam. BBB has received many reports of shoppers who thought they were ordering flowers from an online florist . . . but either got nothing at all, or a disappointing arrangement. Don’t let phony florists ruin Valentine’s Day.

Red Flags:

• The business has no reviews or bad reviews (always check BBB.org)

• You can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee

• The deal is “too good to be true”

What to do if you encounter a scam: If you encounter a suspected romance scam, cut off all contact with the perpetrator by blocking their accounts and phone number. Then, report your experience to ScamTracker.org. Dating site users should also report suspicious activity to the platform, so they can take action against the scammer’s account.

For more information about romance scams, visit BBB.org/romance.