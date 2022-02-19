Anticipating long weekend and holiday, legislators made it quick Friday: House 3 bills, Senate none















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

State lawmakers apparently decided to start their long holiday weekend early as the House acted on only three bills, and the Senate passed over all legislation that appeared on their Orders of the Day.

One of the measures winning approval in the House, was House Bill 326, sponsored by Rep. Melinda Prunty, R-Belton, which would designate the Honor and Remember flag as the state’s emblem of the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The flag would fly on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW-MIA Recognition Day (the third Friday in September), Veterans Day, Gold Star Mother’s Day (the last Sunday in September), and a day on which a member of the United States Armed Forces who is a resident of the state loses his or her life in the line of duty.

HB 174, sponsored by Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, D-Louisville, would extend Medicaid eligibility for certain new mothers for up to 12 months postpartum, and require the Cabinet for Health and Family Services or the Department for Medicaid Services to seek a federal waiver or other approval if they determine that such waiver or approval is necessary.

Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said he was pleased to see the bill pass.

“Despite the increased risk of postpartum death and illness, nearly half of women do not receive routine care after birth, regardless of whether or not they experienced complications during pregnancy. HB 174 is good news for the health and well-being of new moms and their babies.”

Also winning passage was HB 222, sponsored by Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville. Commonly known as anti-SLAPP legislation, intended to prevent people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate people who are exercising their First Amendment rights.

Under the bill, if a person sued makes a motion to strike the case because it involves speech on a matter of public concern, the plaintiff then has the burden of showing a probability that they will prevail in the suit. The loser of the action would be liable for attorneys’ fees and other costs of litigation.

All three measures received 82-0 votes, and now head to the Senate.

The General Assembly will not be in session Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday and will return to Frankfort on Tuesday.